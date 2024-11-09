WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson Comments On Ailing Former Colleague Dutch Mantell

In professional wrestling, no matter where one works, the industry as a whole can sometimes feel like its own little dysfunctional family. With how tight knit the wrestling community is, when one member falls, others often join forces to help them get back up. We have witnessed that recently with TNA star Chris Bey's unexpected yet severe neck injury, NJPWs El Phantasmo's cancer diagnosis, and now, "Dirty" Dutch Mantell and his family's health crises. Known to WWE fans as the hand over his heart patriot and former manager to Jack Swagger (Jake Hager), Zeb Colter, Mantell, his wife, and daughter have faced medical battle after battle as of late. Someone who knows of Mantell's accomplishments and the multiple hats he wore, Arn Anderson, took a moment to reflect on and offer a prayer to Mantell and his family.

"You know, Dutch has always been a very intelligent guy, where the business is concerned. He had a good background to start, you know, in Tennessee, and he's been around, god, forever, probably going on 50 years," Anderson opened with on his "ARN" podcast. "I think this bad health thing has really gotten bad. He's been in and out of the hospital. I'm not sure if I can verify this, but ... his wife had been in the hospital. So, man, they're going through some tough times, and we need to all be praying for him, that's for sure."

Over the last year, Mantell faced multiple medical emergencies, including fighting and recovering from sepsis twice. Recently, Mantell's daughter created a GoFundMe, asking fans, colleagues, friends, family, and others to help the family however possible with financial costs obtained by hospital stays and surgeries. As of today, $95,012 was raised out of $100,000.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ARN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.