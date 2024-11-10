Johnny Gargano Addresses WWE Departures Of Indi Hartwell, Tegan Nox & Baron Corbin

Last week, the wrestling community was stunned to hear three WWE main roster stars were exiting the company: Baron Corbin, Tegan Nox, and Indi Hartwell. In the time since, Johnny Gargano, a mentor and father-like figure to Hartwell throughout their time in "WWE NXT," as part of The Way, reacted to her release, as well as that of Corbin and Nox. Despite the sadness many feel, including Gargano himself, the former NXT Champion is confident his former co-workers will find the same amount of success and beyond wherever they decide to go next.

"I have such a great relationship with Indi, that's very well known. We love her; she's like a daughter to us," Gargano told "Gorilla Position." "For those three, I think they're incredibly talented. And personally, we talked about the indie scene; I cannot wait to see what those three do. I think they're absolutely going to tear it up because they are incredibly talented. They have so much to offer, and I'm very excited to see what they do next."

Hartwell and Nox are under a 90-day non-compete clause, whereas Corbin, whose contract will expire at the end of this year, is already seeing offers, including from the NWA World's Heavyweight Champion, Tyrus.

