Kurt Angle Reunites With WWE Ruthless Aggression Era Stablemates, Including AEW Star

Kurt Angle might not have worked an in-ring match since WrestleMania 35, but the early 2000s staple is still keeping the wrestling news cycle abuzz with his activity. In a post with nearly ten thousand likes at the time of writing, Angle posed with his former Team Angle stable-matches, Charlie Haas and the newly-redebuted Shelton Benjamin.

Benjamin posted the heartwarming reunion on Instagram, with Angle featured front and center with Benjamin on his left, and Haas on his right. In the second picture, Benjamin and Haas flank the smiling Angle, with Benjamin smirking to balance Haas' cold stare. While aged, Angle seems to be in great condition, with clearly muscled arms and a wide smile.

"Team Angle [for life]," Benjamin wrote in the photo's caption. "[It's] true, [it's] damn true."

Angle worked closely with Haas and Benjamin in the early days of the Team Angle (soon The World's Greatest Tag Team), which saw Angle leading Haas and Benjamin to claiming the WWE Tag Team Championships in 2003. After dropping the titles to Eddie Guerrero and Tajiri at Judgement Day 2003, Angle officially split from Haas and Benjamin, and by 2008, the team was no longer performing together full-time. Despite their turbulent past, Benjamin's Instagram post demonstrates nothing but a positive relationship between all three men.

While Angle has retired from in-ring competition, both Haas and Benjamin are performing well in promotions around the globe. Haas recently competed for the 360 Pro Heavyweight Title at "360 Pro: The Big Spring Brawl 2024," but failed to gain the title following a disqualification finish. Benjamin has been doing well for himself as president of "The Hurt Syndicate's" Complaints Division on AEW programming, and was on a winning streak before being put down by Swerve Strickland on the October 30 episode of "AEW Dynamite."