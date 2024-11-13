Arn Anderson Believes WWE Made This Mistake Concerning Randy Savage's HOF Induction

The WWE Hall of Fame stirs up debate for good reason. After all, plenty of Hall of Fame inductions have caused controversy, and it's hard to justify how the likes of Koko B. Ware and Sunny were enshrined before "Macho Man" Randy Savage. Savage's exclusion is a bit of a misconception, however, as the holdup was mostly on his end. While he was alive, the pop culture icon allegedly told close confidants that he would not accept the honor unless the entire Poffo wrestling family was inducted with him. Lanny Poffo eventually relented and accepted Savage's posthumous induction in 2015.

Advertisement

On his "ARN" podcast, Arn Anderson, a Hall of Famer in his own right, shared his own qualms about Savage's solo induction, but wasn't bemoaning the absence of the other Poffos. Anderson was referring to Miss Elizabeth, who has yet to recognized herself.

"That's one that, you should have agreed to disagree about whatever happened in their personal life. They should've been put in together," Anderson suggested. "That's how they will always be known by most fans. ... I just think that when you have somebody so closely knit together and known as being an entity together, they should've went into together, maybe."

The presentation of Savage and Elizabeth was unlike any other in WWE during that time period. Married in real life but playing the part of Savage's manager, Elizabeth didn't fit he mold of a traditional wrestling personality. With her model-esque appearance and demure demeanor, she quietly observesd Savage's matches from ringside, though she was eventually drawn into storylines. Elizabeth was front and center during Savage's feud with Jake "the Snake" Roberts in 1991, and again the following year in Savage's rivalry with "Nature Boy" Ric Flair. As such, many fans would love to see her get inducted for her contributions.

Advertisement