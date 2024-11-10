Update On Women's Roster's Knowledge Of WWE Women's US Title

Last Friday, "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis revealed that the main roster women's division will now have another title to vie for in the form of the WWE Women's United States Championship. Reports initially forecasted this news about an hour ahead of "SmackDown." A lingering question remains, though — when did the women of WWE find out about it?

Advertisement

According to Fightful Select, female talents they spoke to were unaware of the WWE Women's United States Championship introduction until the day of the "SmackDown," November 8. Furthermore, talents do not know if "WWE Raw" will add a similar mid-card title to its respective brand, or if WWE will determine this inaugural titleholder via a tournament.

Upon his announcement, Aldis stated that the Women's United States Championship would not be awarded or handed over, but rather earned by "whoever is willing to go above and beyond and seize the moment." As of now, there is no word on if the championship will be exclusive to "SmackDown," or if it will drift between both main roster brands. Regardless, the women of WWE are evidently thrilled by this new title, with "The Role Model" Bayley proclaiming it as a "huge" development for WWE's women's division.

Advertisement

The addition of the Women's US Title comes just five months after WWE crowned Kelani Jordan as the "WWE NXT" Women's North American Champion, making her the first ever mid-card singles champion of WWE's developmental brand. Jordan has since lost that title to Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley after falling short in a Gauntlet match at "NXT" Halloween Havoc.