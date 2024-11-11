Bully Ray Questions Critics Of Kevin Owens And Randy Orton's WWE SmackDown Piledriver Segment

The pile driver is one of the most notorious moves in professional wrestling, likely due in part to WWE banning the move for a number of years. However, on Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," the pile driver came back into play, with Kevin Owens delivering the move to Randy Orton in the middle of their brawl.

Advertisement

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his enthusiasm for the segment and how the pile driver was utilized in it. The radio host and wrestler believes there is clear logic behind the use of the maneuver, with it likely leading to a No Holds Barred match between the two performers. Because of all that, Bully was confused upon seeing a negative reaction to Friday's segment in some circles of social media.

"A lot of people [were] like, 'Oh, my God. How could they do it? And it was so forceful, and the intensity [with] which he did it,'" Bully said. "I thought it was great. Great storytelling, great execution of the move."