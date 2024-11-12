Backstage News On When CM Punk Will Return To WWE Following Hell In A Cell Match

CM Punk bid adieu briefly to the WWE audience on the "WWE Raw" after Bad Blood, but he is set to return to the promotion ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble.

As per "PWInsider," Punk is advertised to appear at the December 26 live event, part of WWE's Live Holiday Tour, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Punk's former rival Drew McIntyre is also advertised for the show, as is WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, and Rey Mysterio. Incidentally, Punk's first match in WWE following his return to the company also came at Madison Square Garden last year and was also held on December 26. The former AEW star had then faced Dominik Mysterio and unsurprisingly won that match.

Punk is also advertised for the 2025 Royal Rumble, which will be held on February 1, 2025, and even features on the Premium Live Event's poster.

Since returning to WWE, Punk has been in three televised singles matches, with all three coming against McIntyre. "The Second City Saint" lost the first of three matches at SummerSlam earlier this year but went on to defeat the Scotsman at Bash in Berlin and Bad Blood, ultimately walking away victorious from the trilogy of matches.

Punk had announced on the "Raw" after Bad Blood that he would be stepping away for a while, with reports suggesting that his brief hiatus was due to him not wanting to wrestle in the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.