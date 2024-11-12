Rikishi Suggests WWE's Bloodline Need Its Own Match, Possibly Involving Three Rings

WWE legend Rikishi knows those involved in the Bloodline closely and he thinks that the feud between the two factions has to be settled in a new gimmick match.

The WWE Hall of Famer discussed the new Bloodline's win over the original Bloodline at Crown Jewel on a recent edition of his "Off The Top" podcast. Rikishi believes that WWE has to create a new match type for any battle involving the Bloodline as he thinks the feud could be prolonged for a long time if not for a gimmick match.

"That angle is so — it's so beyond that you can get away with going 2, 3 years with that angle, added on to what they've already done. I don't ever see a finish until it's some type of big gimmick match like a Hell in a Cell, maybe three cages, three rings ... like, give them something that people has never ever seen before. That's what the Bloodline is 'cause that's what they're doing out there. They're giving the wrestling fans something that they've never seen amongst each other, and the fans are continually invested into the Bloodline," he added. "Why don't we call a different type or make up a pay-per-view name for the Bloodline to be able to have their own type of signature match, like Hell in a Cell? Let's put three rings together. Let's build a certain type of dome for three rings."

He thinks that the caliber of talent involved in the Bloodline storyline could easily pull off a new gimmick match. WWE currently does not seem to have any plans for a new gimmick match involving the Bloodline as the two warring factions will battle it out in a WarGames match at Survivor Series later this month.