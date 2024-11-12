Liv Morgan Opens Up About Historic Win At WWE Crown Jewel

Earlier this month, Liv Morgan defeated Nia Jax at WWE Crown Jewel to become the first-ever WWE Crown Jewel Women's Champion. Sitting down for an interview with Billboard in the aftermath of that event, Morgan was asked whether she viewed that victory or her first singles title win as a bigger moment in her career. The current Women's World Champion chose her Crown Jewel victory as the more monumental of the two moments.

"We made history in Saudi Arabia," Morgan said. "Every time we go there, there's so much more progression each and every time. Nia Jax and I made history competing in the first-ever Women's Crown Jewel championship match and I made history becoming the first and only Crown's Jewel championship winner."

Along with Morgan, Cody Rhodes defeated GUNTHER at the event, ensuring that he was crowned the WWE Crown Jewel Champion. Asked for her reaction to winning the honor alongside Rhodes, Morgan recalled their brief interaction after being handed their respective title belts.

"I think we both were happy, proud, and honored that it was us," Morgan continued. "He was just like, 'How heavy is that thing?' Because the title is so big, beautiful, and embellished. It's like my size, essentially. It's so heavy, but so cool."

After Morgan shared her pride regarding her victory against Jax, the wrestler couldn't help but put over her first singles title win, which came after cashing in her 2022 Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey just a short time after winning the briefcase. Taking some time to think, Morgan put her win against Rousey on equal footing as the recent victory in Saudi Arabia.

