AEW's Big Bill Looks Back On Big Break On WWE TV

AEW star Big Bill has undergone several major transformations throughout his wrestling career, but most fans will remember that his big break came in WWE, where he wrestled as Big Cass alongside tag team partner Enzo Amore. Appearing on a recent edition of "Talk Is Jericho," Bill reflected on partnering with Amore in developmental and how they broke through in WWE together.

"We moved to Orlando and we finally got a break on TV, on NXT," Bill said. "We were nobodies, and Enzo got squashed by Mason Ryan, but Dusty [Rhodes] said, 'Give him a promo. That's all I'm asking,' in the production meeting. And they gave him a promo. [John] Cena happened to be there."

Cena was impressed by what he saw from Amore, causing him to ask around about the duo backstage, with people in the company's developmental system telling Cena they liked what they saw out of the tag team. This caused Cena to ask Amore and Big Cass to perform an untelevised in-ring segment with him that night.

"We went out there and the 'SAWFT' thing hit big," Bill continued, referring to one of the team's catchphrases. "People loved it and from that moment forward, that NXT crowd in Orlando loved us. All it took was Cena doing that one promo."

