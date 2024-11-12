AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 11/9/24

"AEW Collision" continues to hold relatively steady on TNT's Saturday night lineup, even making some headway in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Collision" was watched by 332,000 viewers on Saturday, marking a 5% loss from last week's overall viewership of 349,000. The show did gain 11% in the 18-49 demographic, coming in at a 0.10 in the demographic, compared to last week's 0.09. The show's average overall November viewership is down 5% compared to this time last year, while the Q4 overall ratings compared to last Q4 is down 27% overall. In the 18-49 demographic, November ratings have not moved compared to last November, though Q4 ratings are down 31% compared to last year in the demographic. The most viewed video from "Collision" on the company's YouTube channel was the AEW World Trios Championship match between The Death Riders and The Conglomeration, which 224,000 viewers viewed as of this publication.

Stiff competition from College Football on not just ESPN but also the Big 1 Network, as well as the return of Yellowstone on Paramount+ saw the show rank 7 overall in the cable ratings for Saturday, only dropping one place compared to last week's #6 ranking.

"Collision," much like "Dynamite" will stream concurrently on Max starting sometime next year, as part of the new media rights deal struck between AEW and TBS/TNT parent company WBD. There is now known date for the beginning of the concurrent streaming broadcasts, as WBD is still working on the live streaming capabilities of the Max platform.