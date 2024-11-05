AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 11/2/24

With the World Series now in the past, "AEW Collision" had a little less competition this past Saturday. Of course, a little less isn't too helpful in the fall and winter months, as "Collision" still had to contend with college football, in addition to following WWE Crown Jewel, which aired earlier in the day. But while sports competition and airing on the same day as a WWE PLE have proven to be bad signs for "Collision" in the past, this past Saturday was the exception.

Wrestlenomics reports that "Collision" drew 349K total viewers, and 0.09 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Total viewership saw a jump from the previous weekend, rising 9% from 321K, while the key demo remained the same. The numbers were also up against the four week average, with total viewership leveling up 12% from 312K, while 18-49 was also up 12% from 0.08.

Much like the week before, "Collision" wound up sixth for the night on cable. As expected, the night was dominated by college football, which took the top three spots with games airing on ESPN and the Big Ten network. "Collision" was also beaten out by "Our Holiday Story," a TV film airing on Hallmark, and the Reelz hit "On Patrol Live."

"Collision" was headlined by Mariah May defending the AEW Women's World Championship against Anna Jay, in a match that had been built over the last several weeks after Jay defeated May in an Eliminator match to secure the title shot. Despite a valiant effort from Jay, May retained the title, her fourth successful defense. The show also featured a high wire, back and forth contest between Kyle Fletcher and Komander, with Fletcher picking up the win following a top rope brainbuster to the turnbuckle pad.