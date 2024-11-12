Adam Cole Addresses Konosuke Takeshita, 'Must-Win' Match On AEW Dynamite

With two consecutive wins under his belt, Adam Cole is now within striking distance of AEW Full Gear, but first, he must defeat International Champion Konosuke Takeshita on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite." Given the elevated stakes surrounding this upcoming match, Cole has delivered a stern message to Takeshita, making it clear that he will push himself to great lengths in order to win.

"Takeshita, we've never stepped into the ring before, and normally I would say it's an honor to step into the ring with somebody like you, one of the best that AEW has to offer. Not only that, one of the best the world has to offer. And as excited as I am for this match, this is a much different ballgame because I need to win this match," Cole said in a video posted to AEW's X (formerly Twitter). "I've won two of the toughest matches of my career, one against Buddy Matthews, one against Malakai Black. You are next, because this is a must-win situation for Adam Cole. And you already know why.

"I will do everything in my power to get my hands on MJF at Full Gear and I will not stop. I won't let you get in my way. I won't let anybody get in my way. I know you're going to give me the fight of my life, but so will I."

As Cole alluded to, his recent string of matches have come after a call put forth by former AEW World Champion MJF. Knowing Cole and Roderick Strong both wanted to face him at AEW Full Gear, MJF noted that whoever first completed a chain of three victories would earn the right to so. Last week, however, Cole revealed that AEW President Tony Khan has slightly altered this deal, specifically so that if Cole and Strong both reach three consecutive wins, they will also both face MJF at Full Gear in a three-way bout.