Adam Cole's Next Test Will See Him Face A Current AEW Champion On Dynamite

Adam Cole is one victory away from getting his hands on MJF. Seeking a requisite third win to land his long-awaited grudge match at AEW Full Gear, Cole's next hurdle was revealed on AEW's X account in the form of International Champion Konosuke Takeshita. Cole will face Takeshita in a non-title bout live on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" from Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Advertisement

The conditions for Cole's match with MJF were laid out on October 23's episode of "Dynamite." MJF stipulated that he would only grant the match if Cole could win three matches in a row between then and Full Gear. So far Cole has won two: one against Buddy Matthews on October 30's "Fright Night Dynamite," and one against Malakai Black on November 6's episode. The same conditions apply to Cole's Undisputed Kingdom stablemate Roderick Strong, who is also up two victories: one against Shane Taylor and another against Beast Mortos, both occurring on episodes of "AEW Collision." Should both men secure a third victory, MJF will face the two of them in a three-way dance.

Advertisement

Cole's recent wins were his first matches back after spending more than a year on the shelf with a serious ankle injury. Due in part to MJF turning heel while Cole was away, the latter star now finds himself the sudden babyface — a creative decision that's been criticized by Mark Henry and Bully Ray.

Along with Cole vs. Takeshita, AEW is also advertising Lance Archer vs. Roderick Strong as the Undisputed Kingdom member pursues his third win, plus a women's match featuring Britt Baker, following her recently confirmed breakup with Cole.