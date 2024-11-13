Baron Corbin Wishes He Could've Done More For WWE HOFer

On his way out of active competition, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle put over Baron Corbin on the grand stage of WWE WrestleMania 35. Fast forward five years, Corbin will soon be departing WWE, as the company chose not to renew his contract. This development has since left Angle feeling disappointed, or as he told WrestleZone, "like [he] did that for nothing."

As seen on X (formerly Twitter), Corbin, under his real name of Tom Pestock, has since responded to Angle's statement, expressing a mutual disappointment. "To be fair, that's one of the reasons I wish I had become world champ!" Corbin wrote. "It would [have] paid honor to what Kurt did for me. I will forever appreciate it and wish I could have done more to make it worth it for him."

Following WrestleMania 35, Corbin turned his attention to Seth "Freakin" Rollins with the aim of capturing the WWE Universal Championship. Unfortunately for Corbin, his pursuit yielded unsuccessful results, as Rollins retained his title at both WWE Super ShowDown and WWE Stomping Grounds.

As of now, there is no word on when exactly Corbin's contract with WWE expires. It will, however, definitively mark the end of a 12-year run, which began with Corbin's introduction in "WWE NXT." In the years following, Corbin notably claimed the United States Championship, the NXT Tag Team Championship, and the throne when he won the 2019 King of the Ring. Most recently, Corbin formed a tag team with Apollo Crews on "WWE SmackDown" after the 2024 WWE Draft.