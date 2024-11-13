Tommy Dreamer: This AEW Star's Cadence Makes You Feel Like What He Says Is Important

Two weeks ago, Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin finally reunited as The Hurt Syndicate in AEW, with Lashley coming out to help MVP and Benjamin lay out Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana following Strickland's victory over Benjamin. Since then, the trio have made it clear they plan to be a force in AEW, continuing their recruiting efforts and their war against Strickland, who will face Lashley in the latter's first match in AEW at Full Gear later this month.

Through it all, and even before Lashley and Benjamin's arrival, MVP has been the voice of the group, leading the recruitment drive by handing out business cards, and making it clear that he, Benjamin, and Lashley, pardon the pun, mean business. That was especially the case last week on "Dynamite," when MVP laid out the group's mission statement, a promo that was reviewed by one Tommy Dreamer on "Busted Open After Dark." Dreamer was a fan of the segment, and largely because of MVP's promo ability, which Dreamer says makes it easy for the audience to connect with MVP and Hurt Syndicate.

"MVP has a cool cadence the way he talks...you have the feel what he's saying is important," Dreamer said. "He carries himself well."

Whether fans, and Dreamer, will get a chance to hear MVP speak tonight on "Dynamite" remains to be seen, though his presence on the show is likely. Tonight's show will not only feature Lashley making his first statement since joining AEW, but will also include Strickland going one on one with Lio Rush. Given their rivalry with Strickland and their attempted recruitment of Rush, it's expected the Hurt Syndicate will be viewing that match with great interest.

