Bully Ray Says He's Not 'Emotionally Connecting' With This Faction From WWE Raw

Pure Fusion Collective has been in existence for roughly half a year, but the trio consisting of Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark hasn't yet found their footing. Following their loss to Damage CTRL on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," Bully Ray shared some thoughts about Pure Fusion Collective on "Busted Open Radio."

"I think Sonya has an amazing look. I love Sonya as a character," Bully said. "As far as these three women together, for me — I'm not saying they're bad in the ring. It's just [that] I'm not emotionally connecting to them."

The radio host noted that wrestling bookers will often put performers in a faction when they aren't sure what else to do with them, and he believes that might be what led to the creation of Pure Fusion Collective. This observation led to Bully pointing out an ironic parallel from his own history in the business.

"It's pretty funny because back in the day, when you didn't know what to do with somebody in ECW, do you know what you did with them?" Bully asked. "You made them a Dudley."

Though Bully and his former tag team partner D-Von (The Dudley Boyz) are the two most commonly remembered Dudleys, the faction actually predated them within ECW. Over the course of the faction's history, across ECW and WWE, the Dudleys had more than a dozen different members.

Looking at the rest of the landscape in WWE today, Bully said that he was invested in many storylines the company is presenting, but not all of them are going to hit home. While he enjoys the three wrestlers as individuals, Pure Fusion Collective has yet to impress the WWE Hall of Famer, though that could always change.

