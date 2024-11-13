Booker T Suggests Career Path For Baron Corbin Following WWE Departure

After twelve years within the WWE system, Baron Corbin's time came to an end a few weeks ago, when it was revealed Corbin's contract wouldn't be renewed, coinciding with the releases of Tegan Nox and Indi Hartwell. As is always the case when a talent is let go, speculation has since moved to what Corbin could do next, and while most are assuming that Corbin's next step will take place in a wrestling ring, his former co-worker Booker T has other ideas.

Discussing Corbin's career and prospects on the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker remarked that Corbin could decide to take it easy post-WWE, wondering if Corbin, as a former NFL player, would be eligible to collect an NFL pension, despite Corbin falling just short of the required three seasons played to do so. With that not on the table, Booker believes wrestling could still be something Corbin pursues, but nevertheless suggested another career path if Corbin decides he's done all he wants in wrestling.

"It's an opportunity to move on and do something else, because I think Baron Corbin can act," Booker said. "I think he can pick right up and keep this thing rolling, because he was never a guy that was a problem [or] had a problem with the script, and going out to the ring and laying that script out in front of a live crowd. He's never had that problem, so acting I think will be a whole lot easier for him, just because 'Cut! Redo it. Cut! Let's try that again.' That kind of stuff. So I think he could work out in that world very easily."

