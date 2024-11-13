Bully Ray Doesn't Want This Star Involved With WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024

Though it's looking just about certain that this year's Men's WarGames match will revolve around The Bloodline, the full lineup has yet to be determined. The original Bloodline consisting of Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn has reunited, with Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu aligned against them. However, there's potential for each side to receive one more addition. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, speaking on "Busted Open Radio," named one star who he hopes does not get involved.

"I would love to see Randy [Orton] stay out for a little bit of time to really sell that piledriver," Bully said. "The last thing I want to see is Randy back on TV quickly. The WWE did a great job of making that pile driver seem like a big deal, as they should, as that move deserves that credibility and that respect."

Friday's "WWE SmackDown" featured a memorable segment that saw Kevin Owens hit Orton with the pile driver, which has become exceedingly rare in the promotion. With the WarGames match just weeks away, Bully would rather see Orton return down the line to confront Owens, or even further sell the extent of his injury with a neck brace on TV.

Bully also listed two other wrestlers he wants kept away from WarGames: Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed. According to the "Busted Open" host, those two are much more likely to have a singles rematch at the upcoming event.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames will take place on Saturday, November 30. Along with the men, a Women's WarGames match is being set up, likely pitting Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and IYO SKY against Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, and Tiffany Stratton. In addition to that, GUNTHER is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest on the show.

