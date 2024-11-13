WWE's Liv Morgan Addresses Aspirations Outside The Ring

WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan seems to have dreams and aspirations that extend far beyond the squared circle. Speaking with Uncrowned on Yahoo Sports, Morgan explained how the idea of following in the footsteps of the likes of John Cena, The Rock, and Batista into Hollywood is something she not only wants to do, but has actively been trying to do in recent years.

Advertisement

"I think these crossover opportunities are amazing, it brings new viewers to each of these products that are involved," Morgan said. "I audition regularly. I would love to be involved in more film, television, media. I just want to see what I can do in that space, and for WWE to be involved in that and to be supportive of that and to be helping me, guide me through all that is really amazing and cool too. But I just want to see what I can do." Morgan has already got a brief taste of what acting is like, as she had a cameo appearance in an episode of "Chucky," and in the 2023 movie "The Kill Room" starring Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman.

Morgan's aspirations of a life on the silver screen aren't her priority at present, as there are a long line of stars who want her Women's World Championship. The next challenger looks set to be IYO SKY, after SKY won a battle royal on the November 4 "WWE Raw," but that match has yet to be made official. However, with Survivor Series not far away, Morgan might have to get herself ready to put her championship on the line again.



Advertisement