Legendary WWE Enhancement Talent Barry Horowitz Addresses Degrading 'Jobber' Term

For over forty years, Barry Horowitz has been in and out of the wrestling business, having noteworthy runs in Japan, Europe, Florida, and Memphis throughout his career. And yet, Horowitz appears destined to forever be known more for his work as an enhancement talent than anything else, a role Horowitz served in WWE for the better part of the 1990s, save for a brief push he received after beating Bodydonna Skip in 1995.

Even with that reputation, Horowitz is very proud of his career overall, which he discussed during an in-depth conversation with "Busted Open Radio" Wednesday morning. One thing Horowitz does take issue with is when people refer to him as a "jobber," the long-running term fans and insiders have used to describe a wrestler whose primary duty was to put over talent higher up the card. Horowitz sees the name as an insult to talents like himself, and believes two other terms are far more appropriate.

"First of all, the jobber...it's a degrading name in my eyes," Horowitz said. "I know it's wrestling jargon, I know all about that. Nothing wrong with that. And then you've got some of the fans using it because they think they're behind the curtain and they know everything, which is not true, they're just reading this online or hearing it from different people. No, I've never liked that name. It's degrading, it's dumb, it's ignoring. Enhancement is the word, or, like Tim Horner once told me, 'Hey Barry, you and I are star makers.' I said 'Wow, I never thought of it that way.'"

