WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long Wants To See Bobby Lashley Face This AEW Star

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary former "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Teddy Long is a professional at booking matches, at least in storyline, and there's one match in particular involving a former WWE Champion now in AEW that he would like to see. Long appeared on Sportskeeda's "WrestleBinge" and discussed what Lashley's move to AEW and reunion with MVP and Shelton Benjamin means for the business, as well as what he would like to see from "The Almighty" in the promotion. Outside of Swerve Strickland, Long would book Lashley against another AEW original.

"What's the guy that cuts the good promos? MJF. That's who I'd like to see him with," Long said. "The reason why I'd like to see that is because Bobby Lashley, he's a good talker, but not the best talker. MJF is outstanding and MJF could cut some hell of a promos and make this thing work with him and Bobby. I'd like to see that. MJF is believable."

Both men are currently involved in separate feuds going in to Full Gear. MJF, who is currently not on AEW TV due to his Hollywood filming schedule, is locked in a feud with former best friend Adam Cole, who recently returned from injury. In their story, the first man between Cole and Roderick Strong to reach three wins will challenge MJF at the pay-per-view. Lashley debuted in AEW to take out Strickland while he was facing Hurt Syndicate member Benjamin, after Strickland refused to join forces with MVP and their stable. Following the beatdown of the former AEW World Champion, Strickland challenge Lashley to a pay-per-view match on last week's "AEW Dynamite."

