WWE's Bronson Reed Explains Why It's 'Surreal' Working With Triple H

Company legal troubles notwithstanding, WWE is having a bit of a creative renaissance with Paul "Triple H" Levesque at the helm. Though many of the company's performers are likely comfortable with it by now, not everyone is fully used to working underneath one of their childhood heroes. In a recent interview with radio station Z93, WWE star Bronson Reed described what it's like to work with Levesque.

Advertisement

"It's very surreal at times," Reed said. "I grew up being a big fan of himself, and Shawn Michaels, and DX. Things are very serious, you know — he's a businessman, Triple H. At times, you see him as Triple H, the DX member, because he's out there having fun. Sometimes you do have to pinch yourself and be like, 'Oh, wait, this is the guy I grew up watching — the King of Kings.'"

Reed also complimented Levesque's mind for wrestling, stating that his ideas are almost always good. Over the last few months, Reed has gone viral on social media several times over by performing his finisher, the Tsunami, to various performers, like Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

While Reed has found success in WWE, this isn't his first run with the company. He was initially signed in 2019, spending two years with the promotion before being released. After returning to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Triple H actually called Reed to bring him back to WWE near the end of 2022, shortly after Levesque was promoted to Chief Content Officer. While Reed wasn't immediately pushed as an important star, he has gained momentum over time, leading to his current feud with Rollins.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Z93 with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.