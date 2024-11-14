Tommy Dreamer Breaks Down Tension Within Imperium On WWE Raw

Monday's edition of "WWE Raw" continued to set up the rematch between Damian Priest and World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, scheduled to happen later this month at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. However, it's clear that cracks are developing within the structure of Imperium, and speaking on "Busted Open After Dark" following the show, Tommy Dreamer offered his breakdown of the segment.

"Kaiser and GUNTHER seem to be a little bit [at] odds," Dreamer said. "If there was a theme of tonight's show, it's teasing potential break-ups."

Breaking down the details of the interaction, Dreamer noted several small touches that helped sell the idea of tension between GUNTHER and Kaiser. One of the most important moments in the segment saw GUNTHER hesitate from attacking Priest after the babyface had downed Kaiser.

"Backing up from a fight is the biggest thing ever, body language-wise," Dreamer continued. "Damian Priest looks like the badass, and what does GUNTHER do? GUNTHER bails out of the ring while his guy ... got his ass handed to him."

Dreamer also enjoyed GUNTHER muttering to himself in German during the segment, and the interactions between the World Heavyweight Champion and Kaiser have Dreamer excited for what could happen next. In terms of Kaiser's future, the former ECW star feels that the Imperium member has huge potential, with his match against Priest proving to Dreamer that Kaiser could be a main event wrestler.

As for GUNTHER and Priest, their upcoming Survivor Series bout will be a rematch from WWE SummerSlam in August. GUNTHER defeated Priest that night, becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion, but the Austrian had some help in the form of Finn Balor, who betrayed Priest during the match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.