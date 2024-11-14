Bryan Alvarez Explains Swerve Strickland's Stamford-Bridgeport Gaffe On AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland made a bit of a gaffe during last night's "AEW Dynamite" broadcast, claiming to be in Stamford, Connecticut, while they were actually 20 miles away in Bridgeport. Speaking on today's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez offered an explanation for Strickland's mistake.

"I will say this to defend Swerve Strickland — the hotel that the wrestlers were booked to stay in was in Stamford," Alvarez said. "It wasn't like he thought he was in WWE."

Alvarez and co-host Dave Meltzer still agreed that it was a poor mistake for Strickland to make, especially because he is a babyface. The error came after Strickland defeated Lio Rush in a singles bout, with the former world champion calling out Bobby Lashley and the Hurt Syndicate after the win.

The crowd began chanting "Bridgeport" at Strickland following his mistake, but the wrestler powered through the promo. The segment then ended with Strickland and Prince Nana getting laid out. That shouldn't have come as a surprise considering the Hurt Syndicate's numbers advantage, and it was one of the things the Wrestling Inc. team hated about last night's "Dynamite."

Earlier this month, coming off a victory against Shelton Benjamin, Strickland challenged Lashley to a match at AEW Full Gear. The pay-per-view is set to take place on November 23, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. In addition to Strickland vs. Lashley, seven other matches have been announced for the main card so far, including Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against Orange Cassidy.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.