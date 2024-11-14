Nic Nemeth Calls This Segment The Highlight Of Last Night's AEW Dynamite

The friendship gone wrong between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher took another turn last night on "AEW Dynamite," where the two exchanged some harsh words in the ring over Fletcher's betrayal of Ospreay a month ago. In the end, the two agreed to a match at AEW Full Gear next weekend, with Fletcher once again promising to surpass Ospreay as a talent, while Ospreay vowed revenge for Fletcher's attack, which Ospreay claimed left him without feeling his left arm.

Reviewing "Dynamite" Thursday morning on "Busted Open Radio," Nic Nemeth praised both the segment and Ospreay and Fletcher's performances, agreeing with co-host Dave LaGreca's assessement that the moment was a highlight on the show. Nemeth revealed he had kept tabs on both guys since his WWE days, marveling at how Ospreay had blossomed into a full-time performer, while expressing relief that Fletcher was still coming across well following the angle he cut his hair, an angle Nemeth himself experienced years ago that nearly torpedoed his career. But in the end, Nemeth was more impressed with the content of the promo than anything else.

"No matter how excited and worked up I got for Ospreay...giving him the riot act in the ring about what he's done, not in a group, not in a team, not because of someone else, 'What have you done?'" Nemeth said. "And that's something we all need to look in the mirror every once in a while for, and it all hits home for real. And then for him [Fletcher] to react that he wants to step out of his [Ospreay's] shadow, Kyle Fletcher wants to move on and do his own thing...that was one of my absolute favorite parts of the night last night."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription