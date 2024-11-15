WWE NXT Star Gets Candid About Experience Dating Current Member Of D'Angelo Family

Between 2022 and 2023, WWE star Arianna Grace spent roughly a year on the shelf while dealing with a severe knee injury. Appearing on "The Lyons Den," Grace discussed the difficulties that go along with being stuck on the sidelines, including what it's like to be dating another wrestler while being unable to perform.

"I'm sure some people know 'Stacks' [Lorenzo] is my boyfriend," Grace said. "I would see him leave for work and be like, 'Oh, you know, I gotta be at work for this much amount of time, I'm a little tired.' And I'd be like, 'Hey, you know, at least you get to do what we both have been waiting years to do. Have a little perspective.' I was getting a little frustrated in moments, watching him doing everything I wished I could be doing."

During that time off, in search of something to do, Grace decided to take part in the 2023 Miss Universe Canada pageant. Though she didn't win, Grace made it into the top 20 of the competition and stated that she had an incredible time.

When she made her WWE return in 2023, Grace adopted a "Ms. NXT" gimmick inspired by her personal experience. She has since begun showing up in TNA as part of WWE's partnership with the promotion, including an onscreen appearance alongside her father, former WWE star Santino Marella.

As for Lorenzo, he remains active on "WWE NXT" as a member of The D'Angelo Family. His most recent match on the show took place in September, when he lost in a singles bout against Oba Femi. Since then, Lorenzo has made several appearances on WWE NXT Level Up, including a win alongside Luca Crusifino against Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors.

