Dave Meltzer Breaks Down Possible Card For WWE Survivor Series WarGames

WWE has already announced two matches for Survivor Series on November 30, with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and The Usos going up against The Bloodline in WarGames, as well as GUNTHER versus Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. Although yet to be announced, it's all but finalized that there will be a women's WarGames match too, with WWE beginning the set up at the end of "WWE Raw" this past Monday. After breaking down the announced matches, Dave Meltzer shared in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" the other bouts he believes could be featured on the card, predicting that WWE could showcase the Intercontinental Championship or a tag team contest at the event.

"Since all three matches should be long, I would only expect maybe two more bouts. Bron Breakker and Sheamus did a non-decision for the IC Title on TV when Ludwig Kaiser interfered, so that seemed to lead to a three-way. But that's not necessarily on the show. The New Day split should happen on or right after the New Day tenth anniversary show on November 28, so to me you could add it to the pay-per-view, but may be better a few weeks later. There is a Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. War Raiders tag match coming up, which could be on this show or on television."

Meltzer also noted that the Motor City Machine Guns could enter battle with DIY on the show, especially after Tommaso Ciampa seemed determined to win back the WWE Tag Team Championship, but did admit that match could also take place on "WWE Smackdown" instead.



