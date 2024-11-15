Former Head Of Rival Promotion Reportedly At WWE Performance Center Last Week

Since 2013, the WWE Performance Center has operated as a training facility for the talents of WWE, as well as a destination for hopefuls to partake in tryouts. Since late 2020, it's also resided as the home of the "WWE NXT" brand. Recently, an intriguing name was reportedly spotted at the WWE Performance Center.

Advertisement

According to Fightful Select, former TNA Wrestling President Scott D'Amore paid a visit to the WWE PC on Friday, November 8, where he was given a tour of its facilities. The outlet indicates that D'Amore was just there to visit, with some informal conversations also taking place. As of now, there is no word on what the content of those discussions were.

In February 2024, TNA Wrestling announced that D'Amore had been terminated from his position, with Anthony Cicione of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, TNA's parent company, taking over as the new TNA President. Since departing TNA, D'Amore has revived Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. So far, the independent promotion has held a singular two-night event, titled Forged In Excellence, with talents stemming from All Elte Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, TNA, and the indies.

Advertisement

D'Amore was previously revealed to be an integral part in forging the current partnership between WWE and TNA, which began with the surprise 2024 Women's Royal Rumble entry of former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. Since then, Grace and several other TNA talents have appeared on "WWE NXT" programming. A number of "NXT" stars have also made their way over to TNA territory. Most recently, Rosemary defeated Wendy Choo of "NXT" in a No Disqualification match on the November 7 episode of "TNA Impact."