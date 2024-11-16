Possible Fifth Bloodline WarGames Team Member Reportedly Backstage At SmackDown

Spoiler warning: This post discusses events from the 11/18 episode of "WWE Raw," which was taped Monday and will air next week.

"WWE SmackDown" is set to play host to the next installment of Bloodline drama, with a reunion of the original Bloodline comprised of Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy and Jey Uso to combat Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. Monday's "WWE Raw" saw Zayn make overtures for Seth Rollins to be the fifth member of their upcoming WarGames match, with Rollins declining —both then and later, when he was approached by Sikoa to fight for his side. According to spoilers for the 11/18 "Raw" follow-up taping, however, it appears Sikoa has found a replacement for Rollins in his rival, "Big" Bronson Reed, who is apparently (but not officially) the fifth member for the heel side.

On Friday, PWInsider Elite reported that Reed is backstage at tonight's "SmackDown," though it's unclear whether he will be getting involved on camera or not. Reed and Rollins have been feuding since the former sidelined the latter with a series of Tsunami splashes in August. Rollins later returned on September 30 to land a Stomp onto the steps and cost Reed his "Last Monster Standing" match with Braun Strowman, Rollins defeated Reed in their grudge match at Crown Jewel, but Reed then crashed Monday's four-way to determine a new challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, resulting in Rollins demanding a rematch from Adam Pearce — which Reed wins, per reports, after Bloodline interference. It's worth noting that Reed getting involved in the impending WarGames match could serve as the catalyst for Rollins to change his mind when it comes to joining Reigns' team at Survivor Series.

