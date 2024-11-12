Spoiler: WWE Star Appears To Join Solo Sikoa's WarGames Team On 11/18 Raw Taping

This week's episode of "WWE Raw" revolved in large part around the question of who would be added to the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series, as both Solo Sikoa's team (Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu) and Roman Reigns' team (Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn) are one man short of the required five members. After the show went off the air in Grand Rapids, Michigan, WWE proceeded to tape next week's "Raw" as well, which seemed to contain answers regarding the identity of at least one addition.

Advertisement

According to a report from SEScoops, among others, the newest entrant to the Bloodline vs. Bloodline storyline is none other than Bronson Reed, who is scheduled to take on Seth Rollins on the November 18 "Raw" in a rematch from their battle at Crown Jewel. The report states that Reed defeated Rollins with help from Sikoa and his New Bloodline, and that Sikoa raised Reed's hand following the victory. Brief video clips also surfaced online showing Zayn and the Usos coming out to confront Reed and his new allies. While Reed's involvement isn't yet official, it appears that he will be the fifth member on Team Sikoa — which suggests, in turn, that Rollins will respond by joining Team Reigns.

Rollins was actively courted by both teams on the November 11 "Raw," flatly turning down Zayn's appeal and declaring he would never again team with Reigns, his former "brother" in The Shield. However, he also refused to join Sikoa, calling him a Reigns wannabe in the process; this would logically lead to Sikoa costing Rollins the match with Reed. Unless WWE throws fans a curveball between now and November 30, we seem to be headed toward Rollins and Reed rounding out the two warring Bloodline teams at Survivor Series.

Advertisement