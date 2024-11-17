Matt Hardy Assesses How Former TNA Star Speedball Mike Bailey Would Fit In AEW

Former TNA Wrestling X-Division Champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey could be on his way to AEW after becoming a free agent. Someone who knows both AEW and Bailey very well is fellow TNA star Matt Hardy, who was asked on his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast how he would do in Tony Khan's promotion.

"I think he is an ideal fit for AEW," Hardy said. "Especially with their style, kind of the matches they are typically looking to produce on their television. So I mean he's going to do great out there. I have nothing but the greatest things to say about Mike Bailey; my time working with him had been a pleasure. He really gets it, he gets the idea of like classic wrestling and storytelling a lot better than I expected him to because I knew he was a guy that did all these flashy, super cool, fancy moves and whatnot. He's a great athlete, but he's got a great mind."

Given TNA's current working relationship with WWE, both Hardy and his co-host Jon Alba admitted that Bailey would have been a standout performer on the "NXT" brand if he was given the opportunity. However, they both understood that being offered to wrestle some of the talent that AEW has was likely too tempting to turn down. This did bring one concern into Hardy's head about where Bailey would fit on the AEW roster. "There are so many people that have these amazing styles and these high work rates, I just hope that he doesn't get lost in the shuffle."

