Bully Ray Wants Jake Paul To Fight This Former WWE US Champ At WrestleMania

Jake Paul added boxing legend Mike Tyson to his ever-growing list of famous faces to fall to the former Disney star inside a boxing ring, but WWE Hall of Famer wants to see Paul transition into a WWE ring. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) following Paul's victory over Tyson, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray pitched a match against a former WWE United States Champion that he feels would be a money match for the boxing star.

"Logan. At WrestleMania. W/ Iron Mike in his corner," Bully wrote. "Its Vegas...and the Pauls are $$ makin machines. Book it. @BustedOpenRadio"

Logan. At WrestleMania. W/ Iron Mike in his corner. Its Vegas...and the Pauls are $$ makin machines. Book it. @BustedOpenRadio https://t.co/mn0AfHMeeM — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) November 16, 2024

Despite putting all of his focus into boxing, Jake is no stranger to getting physical in WWE. He famously made a special appearance at the 2022 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, where he came to his brother's rescue as Logan was on the verge of being attacked by The Bloodline during his match with Roman Reigns. However, it seems like it could be Logan going to the boxing world rather than Jake coming to wrestling given what happened after Jake's fight with Tyson. In his post-fight interview, Tyson explained that maybe Logan could be his next opponent, to which the former WWE United States Champion told Tyson that he would kill him if he ever got in the ring with him.

The Paul brothers have reportedly discussed whether they would ever face off in any fashion. Logan revealed on an episode of his "Impaulsive" podcast that he was willing to be Tyson's replacement if he wasn't cleared to fight, and that even though he loves his brother, they wouldn't need to much convincing to fight each other if the money was right.