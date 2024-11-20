WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams Praises TNA Crossover

Now that Trick Williams is enjoying his second WWE NXT Champion reign, he is willing to defend the gold against challengers from outside of his home promotion. In an interview with "In The Kliq," Williams expressed that if promoters and the fans want it, he will welcome title fights against any competitor from TNA Wrestling, the company WWE has been utilizing for cross-promotional opportunities throughout 2024.

"It's cool. All opponents are welcome," Williams said while reflecting on the partnership between WWE and TNA. "I'm not threatened by anybody who wants the opportunity [to] take a chance at this title...It makes for a better show. If it's what the people want to see, then let's make it happen."

With NXT Deadline just around the corner on Saturday, December 7, Williams will have his hands full between defending his title against either Ridge Holland or Andre Chase at said event. Williams and Holland have recent history, as Holland gained a pinfall victory over the champion when "NXT" was at the 2300 Arena. Plus, a new number one contender will be waiting in the wings after the Iron Survivor Challenge concludes. So far, Wes Lee and Je'Von Evans have secured their spot in the upcoming match, and three more opponents will join them on December 7.

