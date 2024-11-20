WWE's Grayson Waller Explains Why He Doesn't Want To Be A Babyface

Maybe one day there will be an official psychological study as to why so many wrestlers prefer playing heels over babyfaces. Current fan favorite CM Punk has previously stated he favors being a heel, and Charlotte Flair has expressed more satisfaction in being a "bad guy." "WWE SmackDown" star Grayson Waller is the latest to express this viewpoint. He said if he had his way, he would never play a babyface under any circumstance.

"The one thing I hate about being a babyface is, like, I don't think I'd be honest," Waller said during an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "Because I think a lot of these babyfaces today have to pretend they love the fans. And I can't stand the fans. I think wrestling fans are the worst fans in the world. Not the fans who come to have a good time on a Friday with the family and all that kind of stuff, that's fine. These flop fans online, these smart guys who think they know wrestling, they're the worst."

Waller said he has empathy for wrestlers who have to be crowd-pleasers, saying he was grateful for never having to pretend.

"I feel bad for the good guys who have to pretend they like these people and give them a hug and, you know, sign this stuff at the airport at 3 am," Waller said. "I don't have to deal with that. So my main thing is, I don't want to be a babyface, because I don't want to lie and pretend I like these people. I can't stand them."

Waller relished antagonizing people on "The Grayson Waller Effect," claiming he watched every "Piper's Pit" before its debut on the August 23, 2022 episode of "WWE NXT." Waller also said his dream is to verbally spar with the similarly acerbic CM Punk.