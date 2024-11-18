AEW's Dustin Rhodes Discusses ROH Tag Title Run With Sammy Guevara

Dustin Rhodes is Mr. Ring of Honor right now, as he is one-third of the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions with The Von Erichs, and one-half the ROH World Tag Team Champions with Sammy Guevara. An unlikely duo on paper, Rhodes and Guevara have come to be known as "The Sons of Texas" and during an appearance on "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling," the artist formerly known as Goldust opened up about teaming with "The Spanish God."

"Well, in all my years in the industry, I remember this. I remember chasing that title, those titles, whichever titles that I was chasing at the time. But it's always about the chase, and I expect them to come out of the woodworks because we are the champions, and we're the champions for a reason; we're good, we're really good, and that's why we're the champions. I think for Sammy and I, yes, I have seen The Righteous. They're a big thorn in my side right now and it's getting worse. It's like every week, it's something else. We've got to have eyes in the back of our head and be on our tiptoes because you don't know where they're coming from."

Rhodes and Guevara originally dethroned The Undisputed Kingdom on the August 17 episode of "AEW Collision," and have since defended their titles on one occasion — that being against the same team in a Bunkhouse Brawl on the September 21 episode of the show. The future for the team has been up in the air as of late, as Guevara suffered a concussion in October, and Rhodes is technically a free agent after his contract with AEW expired.

