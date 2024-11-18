Jaida Parker Wants To Face Former WWE Women's Champion

25 year old Jaida Parker is among the many women in "NXT" learning the job on the fly, having just wrestled the 50th match of her career on "NXT's" CW debut back in October. But Parker is already proving herself to be a capable performer, including challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at No Mercy, and recently emerged victorious at "NXT's" show in the ECW Arena earlier this month, when she defeated Lola Vice in a Hardcore match that also featured ECW stalwart Dawn Marie as special referee.

While Parker still seems to have plenty left to do in "NXT" even following this victory, that doesn't mean she and others are looking ahead. In an interview with "WWE Die Woche," the conversation turned towards the future, with Parker being asked who her ideal opponent is. Though she noted that Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were her usual answers to this question, Parker changed it up this time, expressing a desire to face a former WWE Women's Champion.

"I'd have to say Bayley," Parker said. "Bayley can go...To me, she's top of the totem pole. Regardless of what anybody says, to me, she's top, because she's been around for so long. And her impact with this women's division and in this company is untouchable. Can nobody deny her. So I'm like 'Okay. Let me see what you can bring out of me. Let me see what I can bring out of you.' And I love that, because I know she'll push me. And I would just love to be able to be in the ring with her."

