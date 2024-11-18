Tommy Dreamer Thinks AEW Is Muddling Major Storyline

AEW Full Gear is coming up later this week, and the top storyline going into the pay-per-view has revolved around The Death Riders and their dominance over the company. Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against Orange Cassidy in Saturday's main event, but a variety of wrestlers have been involved in the build-up, including Darby Allin. Speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," Tommy Dreamer explained why he feels the story is getting too convoluted for its own good.

First, Dreamer noted that the crowd for last week's "AEW Dynamite" was cheering both the babyface (Cassidy) and the heel (Moxley). That's not a good sign, considering the tone of this feud, but Dreamer said he still enjoyed the interaction between the two characters. However, his primary issue had to do with Allin, who launched a surprise attack against The Death Riders.

"Darby jumping from anywhere is gonna get a reaction, but what did the bad guys really do to deserve that tonight?" Dreamer said. "I know they've caused problems before, but they didn't do much in that [show]. So then you have to be careful — in a real world, are we gonna start booing [because] Darby attacked my [bad] guys?"

Dreamer also took issue with another aspect of Allin's segment, as a similar angle took place later in the episode, with The Hurt Syndicate getting the drop on Swerve Strickland. While the former WWE star is still onboard for the Death Riders storyline, he noted that several "weird" decisions were made on last week's show that perplexed him.

