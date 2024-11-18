Tommy Dreamer Comments On AEW Star's Flub

The November 13, 2024 episode of "AEW Dynamite" took place at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, an area of the country AEW has visited a number of times. However, in the heat of the moment when cutting a promo on The Hurt Syndicate, Swerve Strickland thought he was in Stamford, leading to fans not being too happy with the former AEW World Champion. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer touched on this moment on "Busted Open After Dark," stating that Strickland will be let off the hook for now.

"That happens, man. He can get a pass, but you can't say if you're the top babyface, the wrong town. You'll probably get one pass because you heard the people go 'ooooo' and they groaned for you. I'm happy he didn't sell it, but then there was this weird Bridgeport chant, which is cool, but again, you've got to think you can't make those mistakes. When the game's on the line, you can't miss that free throw and cost your team the game."

Dreamer rounded off by saying that he is a massive fan of the feud between Strickland and The Hurt Syndicate, which stems from the former champ rejecting MVP's offer to join the faction. As such, he is looking forward to seeing Strickland versus Bobby Lashley at AEW Full Gear.

There is a possible reason to explain Strickland's mistake, as Bryan Alvarez noted that the hotel the AEW wrestlers were staying in was located in Stamford. With that in mind, people shouldn't assume that Strickland was referring to WWE when he made the error.

