Bully Ray Speculates On Paul Heyman Becoming A WWE Legend's Wiseman

The team on "Busted Open Radio" broke down the latest Bloodline developments from November 15's "WWE SmackDown." In the closing moments of the show, Roman Reigns made a reluctant phone call to his "Wiseman," Paul Heyman, only to discover the line had been disconnected. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared some theories about where this could lead.

"How insane would it be — and I don't even know the reason why yet, I can't come up with a good hypothesis — how insane would it be if somehow Paul Heyman was linking himself to The Rock?" Ray mused.

Ray then pointed to the post-WrestleMania "SmackDown" where Solo Sikoa destroyed Heyman's Bloodline-branded phone as he was about to call Reigns. Ray acknowledged a person's number isn't directly tied to a specific device, but he remembered Heyman once brandished another phone with The Rock's logo on it. Regardless of which Superstar Heyman wants to represent, Ray is intrigued by the storyline.

"Maybe Paul has something up his sleeve," he said. "Unless Paul Heyman is no longer thinking in terms of Roman Reigns being the guy he wants to be aligned with. ... Why would Paul disconnect his number and the number one guy in his life can't get in touch with him?"

Rumors continue to circulate over the O.G. Bloodline's fifth member going into their WarGames match at Survivor Series. Despite the New Bloodline recruiting Bronson Reed, the Aussie's main rival, Seth Rollins, turned down the invitation to be a part of the match. There's still time for Rollins to change his mind, but in case he doesn't, Ray sees the latest phone saga as a potential clue to someone else joining.

The Bloodline's "Wiseman" hasn't been seen since refusing to acknowledge Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief. Heyman went through a table for his insubordination and was written off TV to sell the injuries.

