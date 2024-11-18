Swerve Strickland Provides Health Update After Hurt Syndicate Attack

Last week, after defeating Lio Rush on "AEW Dynamite," Swerve Strickland found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown from The Hurt Syndicate. Following the onscreen ambush, Strickland took to X to post an update on his health, though his official status is still unclear.

"These Hurt Syndicate beatings take a toll" pic.twitter.com/Dt5Didct64 — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) November 18, 2024

Strickland shared an X-ray image of his shoulder, which does not appear to have severe damage. Along with the picture, Strickland penned a caption warning of the dangers of the Hurt Syndicate's attack, but the former AEW World Champion did not comment on the extent of his injury or offer any other details. Additionally, there is not yet any outside confirmation that Strickland has a serious injury or will miss any time.

Assuming he's able to wrestle, Strickland is set to face recent AEW signee Bobby Lashley this Saturday at AEW Full Gear. Strickland and Lashley's Hurt Syndicate have been feuding for over a month now, beginning with the debut of Shelton Benjamin and MVP at AEW WrestleDream. If Strickland is out of action, it would force the company to push the feud down the road and come up with something for Lashley to do in the meantime.

However, it is worth noting that Strickland has continued promoting Saturday's match even after posting the X-ray photo. The wrestler could be attempting to further sell the brutality of the group's attack, hopefully meaning he will still be able to wrestle come Full Gear this weekend. As the final show before the pay-per-view, Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" should provide more clarity on the situation.