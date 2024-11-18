Tommy Dreamer Assesses AEW's Hurt Syndicate

Since AEW Grand Slam this past September, MVP has been reforming The Hurt Business into The Hurt Syndicate. Thus far, the Hurt Syndicate has been trying to recapture the same intensity and intrigue they had four years ago in WWE, and on "Busted Open After Dark," former ECW star Tommy Dreamer shared his love for the newest AEW recruits.

"MVP, heeling on Renee, which man, that's instant heat because Renee is great at her job," Dreamer said. "Shelton being the silent and deadly type. Enjoyed that promo a lot, man. That got me interested to see Bobby Lashley's debut in AEW...When you know the Hurt Syndicate is three and you're addressing two, you know the other guy is going to be around."

While Dreamer believes the group is managing to build up solid heat, he thinks it's coming at the expense of former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

"I don't think that helped my babyface Swerve who's cool," Dreamer continued. "He does everything. He is a violent man and he's done some violent things. He's also a smart, intelligent babyface. When I see stuff like that, I'm like, how did you not know Shelton wasn't going to jump you from behind? But then my other part is Nana. Nana should have been the one to like prevent them."

Lashley will make his in-ring AEW debut at Full Gear this upcoming Saturday when he goes one-on-one with Strickland. It's also the first time Lashley will compete in a televised match since April, with his last bout occurring on "WWE Smackdown."

