AEW Star Brings 'The Doom' In New Diss Track Targeting Full Gear Opponent Big Boom AJ

AJ the Costco Guy may not be Mike Tyson, but his return to the ring after decades promises to be one of the more peculiar matches in AEW history. Set for Full Gear's Zero Hour pre-show on November 23, "Big Boom" AJ will face the man likely training him for his return: QT Marshall. Ahead of their match, the co-proprietor of The Nightmare Factory wrestling school dropped a diss track, styled after AJ's own song, "We Bring the Boom." AEW's socials unveiled Marhsall's version, "We Bring the Doom," on Monday, and while the song is unlikely to garner a "Best Rap Performance" Grammy nod, the track is good for a few chuckles.

.@QTMarshall drops his Big Boom A.J. and Big Justice Diss Track!

Available on ALL #AEW Social Media Platforms RIGHT NOW.

Don't miss QT Marshall vs. @ajbefumo at #AEWFullGear ZERO HOUR THIS SATURDAY at the @prucenter in NJ! pic.twitter.com/0uL2DTdIHl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2024

"I never shop in bulk, it doesn't give me a thrill / and I don't buy paper towels because I never spill," Marshall raps on the track, taking aim at AJ's Costco persona. Marshall also notes he's more of a BJ's Wholesale Club guy, flashing his red membership card to the camera.

AJ, real name Andrew Befumo, wrestled on the independent circuit in the late '90s/early 2000s before leaving the business to pursue real estate. It was during this career that AJ began showing a knack for creating viral content. Soon, Befumo began incorporating his son, known to internet audiences as "Big Justice," and their Costco-related content caught on in a big way. The Costco Guys first appeared in AEW in early September, observing All Out from the front row. The company signed AJ to a one-match deal sometime thereafter. Whether the middle-aged Befumo can put on a match as entertaining as fellow influencer-turned-wrestler Logan Paul remains to be seen. Fans will be able to judge for themselves during Zero Hour on November 23 ahead of Full Gear.

