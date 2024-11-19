Backstage Report On Changes Made To Last Night's Pre-Taped WWE Raw

With most of WWE's stars gearing themselves up for Survivor Series: WarGames on November 30, the company has been taping episodes of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," with the November 18 episode of "Raw" being the latest example. However, the show being taped meant that a number of things that happened live ended up being changed for the televised broadcast.

According to Fightful Select, a number of matches and segments were filmed out of order. For example, the show that aired on USA opened with the surprise return of Rhea Ripley as she made herself the final member of the women's WarGames match for Survivor Series, but that segment was actually filmed last. On the opposite side of that, Bronson Reed's big victory over Seth Rollins, and the aftermath involving Solo Sikoa, was the main event on TV, despite that match being filmed first for the live audience. WWE also added a number of commentary lines in post-production, as well as adjusting some of the audio for a number of spots on the show.

Before the end of 2024, WWE are set to have three more events where episodes of either "Raw" or "SmackDown" will be taped immediately after a live episode concludes. Those events will be the November 22 episode of "SmackDown," where the November 29 episode will be taped afterwards, the December 13 edition of "SmackDown" will see the December 20 episode taped on the same night, and the December 16 episode of "Raw" will have the December 23 episode taped immediately after. While the reason for the upcoming episode of "SmackDown" being taped is unclear, the other episodes being taped are due to the company wanting its performers to have an extended period with their families over the Christmas season.

