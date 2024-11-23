WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Ponders Historical Matches He Might Interrupt

At WWE WrestleMania 40, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a surprise appearance when he emerged from darkness and chokeslammed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the midst of the Undisputed WWE Championship main event. During a recent episode of the "Six Feet Under" podcast, Undertaker was about other hypothetical disruptions, specifically in matches from WWE's past.

When pondering, Undertaker initially joked that there were "only 625 million" matches to choose from. As his thinking continued, two historical bouts came up as possibilities, one of them being the infamous Montreal Screwjob from WWE's 1997 Survivor Series pay-per-view. "I was sitting here, I was like 'Would I do that?' Lights go out, lights come back on, Undertaker's in the Sharpshooter [during the Montreal Screwjob]. I don't know [what part of the match I would disrupt]. I got to think about this a little bit."

Elsewhere, Undertaker considered the image of him interrupting the WrestleMania 3 main event between Andre The Giant and Hulk Hogan, which featured the thunderous sight of Hogan bodyslamming the seven-foot-four Andre. With that and a leg drop, Hogan famously retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship there.

"I thought about that one too, and I would have said that already, but Andre just came back to do that favor [for Hogan], for real," Undertaker said. "I'm really leaning towards that, but that was actually what was best for business really ... Even at that point even with his health being the way it was, I'd have sold my ass off for Andre. It would have been great. Whatever he would have wanted, it would have been awesome."

