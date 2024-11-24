Teddy Long Chooses The Best Mic Worker Between AEW's MJF And WWE HOFer Bully Ray

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has weighed in on the debate around who is better on the microphone between AEW star MJF and WWE legend Bully Ray.

MJF has earned a reputation for his incredible mic skills, with many regarding him as one of the best on the stick of his generation. ECW legend Ray recently boldly claimed that he would be better on the microphone than the former AEW World Champion if there were no scripts involved, which led to MJF mocking him on social media. Long, on a recent edition of "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," was asked who he would pick between the two on the microphone.

Advertisement

"Well, I'm going with MJF, and the reason I'm going to do that ... listen, don't get me wrong, I've got nothing against Bully Ray. The guy has great mic skills, unbelievable," he said. "But, if you've noticed MJF lately, and in the past, you've seen this guy is getting better and better and better on the microphone. I've also noticed that, at one time, I saw him do a promo, I really don't think nobody even written [it]. I think that came right off the top of his head. So, you can say what you want, MJF has got this game down and he's who I would go with."

Ray, who continues to wrestle sporadically and even got in the ring in "WWE NXT" recently, had declared that no one in the current pro wrestling business could match him on the microphone, not even MJF. The WWE legend also recently claimed that AEW copied "NXT," alleging that AEW's use of the song "November Rain" and the slogan "November to Remember" was, in some ways, similar to "NXT" hosting an ECW-themed show.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.