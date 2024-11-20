Kevin Nash Suggests Potential Manager For WWE Star Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed is someone on the rise in WWE, consistently stepping in the ring with some of the promotion's most popular stars. At the same time, manager Robert Stone has yet to break through on the main roster, but he has notable people in the industry pushing for him. Speaking on "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash raved about Stone as a performer, and suggested a pairing between the two that would get Stone more involved in WWE.

"I've worked some indies with him," Nash said. "He's always a night off. He's just a good f***ing guy. ... He would be good with Bronson [Reed] right now. Bring him into that fold."

Nash stated that he was most familiar with Stone during his time on the independent wrestling circuit, where he often performed under the name Robbie E and utilized a gimmick inspired by the MTV reality show "Jersey Shore." Since joining WWE, Stone has managed performers such as Chelsea Green, Von Wagner, and Dante Chen, among others. Stone was last seen on "WWE NXT" earlier this month, eating a Spear from former WWE and ECW star Rhyno after Stone insulted the crown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As for Reed, the Australian is set to team with The New Bloodline against The OG Bloodline and an undetermined fifth member at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Reed is currently feuding with Seth Rollins, but it doesn't appear Rollins has any desire to team up with former SHIELD partner Roman Reigns. As a result, there has been speculation that CM Punk could step into the WarGames match. That idea could be supported by the fact that Reed publicly called out Punk on social media yesterday, claiming that he would beat the wrestler so badly that his Pepsi tattoo transforms into the Coca-Cola logo.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.