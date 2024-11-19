Bronson Reed Says He'll Whoop This WWE Star So Badly That His Tattoos Change

Since returning to WWE in 2023, CM Punk has only wrestled Dominik Mysterio and Drew McIntyre in singles competition. In a recent interview with "Rosenberg Wrestling," Punk noted that he'd like to expand his singles competition scope to the likes of Chad Gable, "Big" Bronson Reed, and "money" opponents such as Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. A clip of Punk's words has since circulated online, with Reed specifically taking notice on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Advertisement

Much like he's done to Seth Rollins in recent months, Reed threatened to take Punk down. On this occasion, though, the beating would also come with a makeover of sorts.

"I AM MONEY!" Reed wrote. "I'll whoop him so hard his Pepsi logo will turn to a coca cola one, taste the feeling b****!"

Punk last wrestled at WWE Bad Blood, where he defeated Drew McIntyre in a brutal Hell in a Cell match. The physical effects of that match have rendered McIntyre absent from WWE television since then, with Punk similarly announcing his own sabbatical two days later on "WWE Raw." Reports indicated that Punk's leave was planned, as he was not expected to take part in the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event that followed weeks later. There is no word on when Punk will return to WWE television, though he is advertised to appear at a holiday tour live event next month.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Bronson Reed now finds himself aligned with the new Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa. Together, Reed and the new Bloodline will battle the Bloodline originals (Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso) and one competitor to be determined in the Men's WarGames at WWE Survivor Series WarGames on November 30.