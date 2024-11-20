Tommy Dreamer Addresses The Downfall Of WWE NXT Faction Chase U

Much like Joe Douglas' tenure as New York Jets general manager or the Boston Bruins' regular season dominance, Chase U is no more. The "NXT" stable was forced to split up, per stipulation, on last night's episode, after Chase U founder Andre Chase was defeated by rival Ridge Holland. To rub salt into the wound, Holland's victory also made him the new #1 contender for the NXT Championship, which he'll challenge Trick Williams for on NXT Deadline.

Speaking about the group's split this morning on "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer expressed mixed emotions, due to his fondness for both Chase U and for Holland.

"I liked Chase U," Dreamer said. "I really liked how it gave opportunity to a lot of men and women...I don't like the fact that it's gone, but I do like the fact that they're heating up Ridge Holland. What I mean by that is he's been a heel. He has been the heel. He's been a heel for quite some time. He's had a complete overhaul since his return to 'NXT.' And I feel it's working."

While it remains unclear where the members of Chase U go from here, Dreamer is adamant that WWE not walk back the split, feeling it would cheapen it and prevent the talent from trying something new.

"Don't bring it back, because it was a stipulation, and then you're crapping on all those fans that were there and invested," Dreamer said. "I hate when pro wrestling has done that. If you want to take it a different route...listen, where a lot of talent fits in, it's also the end of the year. 2025 is right around the corner. I think Chase U...it's going to be beneficial for these talents to try and get over without that."

