AEW's Isiah Kassidy Of Private Party On Holding Tag Titles At Same Time As The Hardys

Not long after Matt Hardy made his AEW debut in 2020, the veteran wrestler became an onscreen and offscreen mentor to Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen of the tag team Private Party. While discussing the Hardys' impact on "Busted Open Radio," Kassidy shared his thoughts on the current situations the two teams find themselves in.

"I think it's very cool to see us be tag team champions while they're tag team champions [in] two big companies," Kassidy said. "I can't even wrap my head around it."

According to the AEW star, there may already be a photo op planned with both Private Party and the Hardy brothers all holding gold together. Looking back on their time together in AEW, Kassidy also discussed the strong influence the tag team had on Private Party, pointing out that they were the ones who first inspired them to become wrestlers.

"Going on the road with them doing drives and kind of just picking their brains — I find that that's a priceless experience," Kassidy stated. "That's something that I could never, ever repay them for. It's a very cool thing to say that I learned from not only one of my favorite wrestlers but legit one of the best tag teams in the world."

Matt and Jeff Hardy both departed AEW at different points earlier this year, quickly showing up in TNA Wrestling afterwards. At TNA Bound for Glory last month, the Hardys won a three-way match to become the new TNA World Tag Team Champions.

Meanwhile, Private Party defeated the Young Bucks on the October 30 edition of "AEW Dynamite" to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship. It's the duo's first title in the company, and they're set to make their first defense this Saturday at AEW Full Gear.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.